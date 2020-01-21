MORESBURG — Here are the honor rolls for Mooresburg Elementary School for the last nine-weeks’ grading period.

All A's

3rd Grade

Kaylin Buell

Octavia Cormier

Harrison Hopkins

Briley Hunt

Brody Idell

Kylee Lawson

Jaylann Shaw

Ashton Staggs

Jacob Woods

4th Grade

Shelbi Costello

Emily Drinnon

Andy Fields

Delaney Greene

Devin Helton

Kenadie Lamb

Kevin Velasco

Paisley Williams

5th Grade

Madison Lovell

Titus Martin

Thomas Martin

Zane Thacker

Patience Thompson

As & Bs

3rd Grade

Presley Eidson

Eli Herron

Ella Johnson

Jocelyn Perez

Viktor Probeck

Gavin Purkey

Destiny Self

4th Grade

Natalie Bishop

Gabriel Britt

Mason Brewer

Skylar Colvin

Colton Engle

Peyton Garris

Gretchen Grey

Conner Hawkins

Emma Miley

5th Grade

Aidan Bishop

Glen Coleman

Peyton Garland

Kaylee Helton

Noah Hill

Lincoln Lamb

Emily Lawson

Nicholas Short

Lily Williams

