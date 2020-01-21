MORESBURG — Here are the honor rolls for Mooresburg Elementary School for the last nine-weeks’ grading period.
All A's
3rd Grade
Kaylin Buell
Octavia Cormier
Harrison Hopkins
Briley Hunt
Brody Idell
Kylee Lawson
Jaylann Shaw
Ashton Staggs
Jacob Woods
4th Grade
Shelbi Costello
Emily Drinnon
Andy Fields
Delaney Greene
Devin Helton
Kenadie Lamb
Kevin Velasco
Paisley Williams
5th Grade
Madison Lovell
Titus Martin
Thomas Martin
Zane Thacker
Patience Thompson
As & Bs
3rd Grade
Presley Eidson
Eli Herron
Ella Johnson
Jocelyn Perez
Viktor Probeck
Gavin Purkey
Destiny Self
4th Grade
Natalie Bishop
Gabriel Britt
Mason Brewer
Skylar Colvin
Colton Engle
Peyton Garris
Gretchen Grey
Conner Hawkins
Emma Miley
5th Grade
Aidan Bishop
Glen Coleman
Peyton Garland
Kaylee Helton
Noah Hill
Lincoln Lamb
Emily Lawson
Nicholas Short
Lily Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.