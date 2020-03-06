Mount Carmel may soon look at hiring temporary help at City Hall

The employees at the Mount Carmel city hall have been stretched pretty thin lately, as their CMFO, Tammy Conner, has been out of work for several weeks due to health problems. Even before that, City Manager Mike Housewright was practically doing the work of two people.
“Mike is doing, essentially, three jobs, and the front office is really, really busy,” Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams said at the Feb. 20 workshop.
At the workshop, Housewright brought the situation before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and asked for permission to look into hiring extra help. After further discussion at their regularly scheduled BMA meeting, city hall will wait for further updates on Conner’s return in order to determine when or if they will hire additional help.
City manager overworked
Housewright told the board during the workshop that, even if Conner can soon come back to work as scheduled, she is planning to retire in two years, anyway.
“We need to be looking at her replacement as well,” he said. “Right now, the most imminent need is just somebody in. I’m keeping things functioning, but, as far as being able to perform every role, I’m just keeping things functioning. We’ve got the budget coming up, and I need to dive into the budget. Right now, the entirety of my time is being consumed with performing Tammy’s function.”
At the regularly scheduled BMA meeting, Housewright gave an update on Conner’s condition and noted that she is definitely looking at four additional weeks off work and may be able to return then, though that is still uncertain.
“I’d like to go ahead and ask the board to approve temporary personnel,” he said on Feb. 27. “I’d like to get everything lined up and things ready to roll, but, if we’re looking at her possible return in four weeks, I’d like to hold off on actually making that hire. By the time we found somebody, went through the process and interviewed, we’re looking at probably three weeks.”
If Conner is able to return in four weeks, Housewright will not hire any new help. However, he noted that it would be beneficial to prepare for this, as Conner will retire in two years regardless.
Alderman Steven McClain noted that, in four weeks’ time, the board will be meeting again and suggested that they wait until the next meeting to make a final decision.
“A lot of this is riding on what Tammy (Conner) is going to do,” he said. “Maybe if we wait until next month, we’ll know whether we want somebody in that’s going to be long-term, training under her and taking over instead of just someone temporary.”
“It’s not time for raises”
When the matter was brought up at the Feb. 20 workshop, Alderman Pat Stilwell mentioned a past discussion about Housewright receiving a raise once the former city recorder retired and Housewright assumed her duties.
When Housewright was hired as city manager, his job description also specified that he would assume the city recorder’s responsibilities upon her retirement around a year after he was hired.
Though Housewright noted that the previous BMA did discuss “an increase in compensation,” he has not received it yet.
“You make $26 an hour, don’t you?” Alderman Jim Gilliam asked Housewright. “Isn’t that pretty good money?”
“Not for the education he’s got and what he does,” Stillwell added.
“Education has nothing to do with it,” Gilliam replied. “He was hired in as a manager/recorder, and that’s what the pay was stated at…It’s not time for raises. I’m just telling you the way it is. If we’re spending money, we’re going to run out, and then there won’t be a dadgum job. Somewhere, you have to draw a line.”
“Alderman, I will state this as bluntly and clearly as I can: I am performing three jobs,” Housewright replied. “We do not have the capacity in this office at this point to do everything that needs to be done. It is just a matter of time before something major gets overlooked.”
“That could be...” Gilliam said.
“No, that will be,” Housewright replied. “That’s not a possibility. That is a definite.”
Though Williams tried to steer the conversation back to the matter of help in city hall, Gilliam kept bringing up Housewright’s pay.
“How much do you think your pay should be?” Gilliam asked Housewright.
“I’m not talking about my pay,” he replied. “My pay at the present time is the least of my concerns. At the present time, my concern is the well-being of the city.”
The matter even drew the attention of Mount Carmel citizens.
“I want to make sure that you all consider strongly supporting your city administrator,” citizen Garrett White told the board at the Feb. 27 meeting. “Because of his education, his training and his experience, he is certainly not overpaid. If he left this city, it would be very difficult to find someone to replace him for anywhere near what he’s making now.”
