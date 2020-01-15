KINGSPORT — The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table (TCCWRT) is proud to present a special guest speaker who specializes in researching and writing historically accurate information about the Civil War.
Emma Murphy, historian and Park Guide at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, in Greeneville, will speak about life and times in Gettysburg immediately during and after the battle’s conclusion, in “A Long Dark Shadow: Death at Gettysburg”.
“This program explores how soldiers and civilians struggled with the enormity of the human loss and carnage following the largest battle on the western hemisphere. What hardship did soldiers experience as they faced death head on without knowing whether they would return home?” the author stated.
The program on Monday, Jan. 20, will begin at 7 p.m., in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport. It is free and open to anyone wishing to attend. Free-will donations are welcome, which will help cover the speaker’s expenses.
Prior to the program, several members will gather for a Dutch-treat dinner with the speaker at The Chop House at 5 p.m. Please send dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.
TCCWRT membership forms will be available and new attendees will receive a copy of the January Newsletter.
Donated Civil War-relaated hardback and paperback books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, VHS, and other historical books, are gladly accepted, which will go on sale at the TCCWRT Sponsored Fun Fest Events in July and November.
