Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 4:1-5:14. This lesson (No. 3) is the entrance into the principal purpose of the rest of the book — the victory of the Church over her enemy. In the description of this battle Christians are assured, by these two chapters, that they will be comforted. So, just sit back and allow chapters 4-5 to show you exactly who God and Christ are along with what they can and will do for you.
John 14:1 (KJV): Jesus said; “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.”
Chapter 4 seems to clearly say: “Believe in God.” We are presented a picture of God seated on His throne in Heaven surrounded by twenty-four seats; seven burning lamps; and four powerful creatures worshipping God day and night for ever and ever. In verse 1 we see an open door to heaven — thanks be to God that not only is heaven now open to us, but we can get into it. In verses 2 -11 we are allowed to see the regal authority of and the govern of the Father; God is described as being surrounded by splendor and radiance; surrounded by the 12 tribes of Israel and the 12 apostles with each one wearing a golden crown — royal; with a fearful demonstration of God’s power coming from the throne — an attention getter; just as in the Tabernacle, seven lamps to give light, with God the Holy Spirit makes things clear, by revealing God’s word — the gospel; before the throne a sea of glass — a separation of holiness; right in the middle of the throne are four cherubim — defenders of God’s holiness, vindication of His honor, they are the judge of all who enter the presence of the Almighty God. Last but not least, we see the Father praised in unending worship and for His sovereignty in creating an environment where we (Christians) can be “more than conquerors” (Romans 8:37).
Chapter 5 is just as clear in saying “Believe also in Christ” — the co-ruler of the universe, an all sacrificing Lover of Christians. Together, God and Christ, they are saying; no matter how things look or what you hear on earth, everything is under our control and to your eventual benefit! In verses 1-4 we see a sealed book with no one worthy to open the seals and reveal the contents. Then in verses 5-14, Jesus the Lamb of God and our Savior, was found qualified (an overcomer) to do the job — once again, thanks be to the Father, for the gift of His Son. When Jesus received the book from the Father the four cherubim and the 24 elders sang a new song — redemption. They are then joined by host of angels in worshipping Jesus and praising His worthiness which receives universal acknowledgement. The four cherubim said “Amen”!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.