ROGERSVILLE — On September 28, 2019, Cherokee High school’s NJROTC cadets participated in the commissioning ceremony of U.S. Navy Ensign Ashley Bowery at the American Legion Post in Rogersville.
Ensign Bowery is a 2015 graduate of Cherokee High School.
The cadets partaking in the Honor Guard were Cadet Commanding Officer Travis Baxley, Cadet Executive Officer Kameron Sauceman, Cadet LTJG Shannah Gray, Cadet Senior Chief Jade Owen, and Cadet Chief Katlyn Ramsey. The color guard consisted of cadets Senior Chief Zachary Eisenhuth, Senior Chief Brandon Yates, and PO2 Ian Stewart. The color guard was commanded by Cadet Senior Chief Noah Elkins. The National Anthem was sang by cadets LT Elizabeth Massengill and Chief Symon Mallory. The Cadet Chaplain Miguel Dominguez led the opening invocation and the Master of Ceremonies was Cadet Master Chief Kendall Chamberlain.
Chief Warrant Officer Clyde Shumate read a speech he prepared, stating in it that he sees a bright future laid out for Bowery, and that he knows she will work hard and earn her position in the Navy.
Next, Bowery’s parents, Chad Bowery and Jennifer Stroupe, pinned her shoulder boards on while her brother, Victor Bowery, presented his sister’s officer’s cover.
Bowery was then sworn in by Chief Warrant Officer Clyde Shumate. She was presented her officer’s sword by Midshipman Heather Whitt from the University of Memphis.
Chief Warrant Officer Shumate presented her commissioning certificate signed by the President and the Secretary of the Navy.
Ensign Bowery the received her traditional first salute by an enlisted service member from Chief Gary Stidham, Cherokee High School Naval Science Instructor. In honor of tradition and respect, Bowery paid her silver dollar for the “First Salute,” which is also known as the “Silver Dollar Salute.” The “Silver Dollar Salute” is a long-lasting tradition that dates back to the 19th century. A silver dollar is presented by the new officer to the enlisted service member. It’s said that the new officer must pay for their first salute, but they will earn every salute from that point forward. The newly enlisted officer salutes someone they respect or look up to.
