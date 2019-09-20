Part One of Six
Question: Please write an article on Acts 2:38 with special attention to “The gift of the Holy Ghost.”
Answer: In Deuteronomy 29:29 we learn that God has some things that He has not revealed, but those things that God has revealed to us in the Bible are for our learning. In 2 Timothy 2:23, we learn to avoid foolish questions and statements, because they only cause strife and not unity. In 1 Thessalonians 5:21, under the umbrella of the second coming of Christ, we learn that it is our job to prove everything by the Bible and then hold on to the truth with all our might. Therefore the answer to this question will not deal with all the foolish questions and statements made about this divine messenger for God, but just simply answer who and what He did that is recorded in the Bible.
In 2 Timothy 2:15, we have a command to gain a sufficient knowledge of the Bible to enable us to see and understand basic instructions before leaving earth. A sufficient knowledge (2 Timothy 3:16-17) of what the Bible says about this important deity of the Godhead will enable us realize the comforting influence He provides (John 16:7) in God’s appointed way (Ephesians 4:4).
God’s creation, called the human race, has invented many and various stories and images of the, supposed mysterious, Holy Spirit, but the Bible as a whole, mostly the New Testament, speaks of the Holy Spirit in this manner: the baptism of the Holy Spirit; gifts of the Holy Spirit; operation of the Holy Spirit; reception of the Holy Spirit; and witness of the Holy Spirit.
These five branches of the Holy Spirit should not be mixed haphazardly or grouped in a wholesale manner less we misapply what is written about one part to another aspect and do violence to what is really revealed in the Bible and to our understanding and faith.
The next article, #2, will be on “Baptism of the Holy Spirit”, be sure to watch for it.
Do you have a Bible question or comment you would like to have answered?
