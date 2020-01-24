KNOXVILLE —Lincoln Memorial University Duncan, Jr., School of Law Vice President and Dean Gary Wade is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
A total of 72 students were honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load. Included on the list from Hawkins County are:
• Philip Gibson, of Mooresburg; and,
• Emily Morley, of Rogersville.
The LMU Duncan School of Law is located in Knoxville’s Historic Old City Hall Building. LMU Law is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of practice-ready lawyers to provide sound legal service in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.