NASHVILLE — Conservative outsider and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi announced has announced that the campaign now has grassroots support in all 95 counties.
“I am so honored to have support in every corner of Tennessee,” said Dr. Sethi. “From Mountain City to Memphis, and Turtletown to Tiptonville, these grassroots leaders are eager to elect a conservative outsider to the United States Senate. I look forward to adding to this list in the coming months as we work towards victory next August.”
“It is a remarkable accomplishment for a campaign to have this level of broad grassroots support this early in a campaign,” said Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer, Dr. Manny’s campaign manager. “Conservatives from across the state are hungry for a fresh voice to take on the Washington establishment and support our President. It’s clear that Dr. Manny is the choice of Tennessee conservatives.”
Dr. Sethi is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization that works to promote preventative health care across the state. The organization has cared for thousands of patients in almost every county in Tennessee.
Raised in Coffee County, he received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. He then went on to receive his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. After college, as a Fulbright Scholar he worked in Tunisia with children suffering from muscular dystrophy. Dr. Manny returned home to Tennessee to impact change in healthcare and education.
He is the co-editor of An Introduction to Health Policy with Senator William Frist, MD, and author of The American Dream in Tennessee: Stories of Faith, Struggle, and Survival, a book about the power of faith, family, and community in the treatment of near-life-ending trauma.
He is married with two children, and the family attends McKendree United Methodist Church in Nashville.
More information about Dr. Manny and his campaign can be found at DrMannyforSenate.com.
