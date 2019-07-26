ROGERSVILLE — With five of its nine members present, the Hawkins Co. EMS Exploratory Committee met Wednesday evening and voted unanimously to recommend to the County Commission a proposed Joint Venture between the county and Hawkins Co. EMS for the purpose of providing ambulance service.
The motion at the July 24, 2019, meeting at the Co. Administrative Building was made by committee member Bill Killen and seconded by Ed Alvis.
Chairman, Dr. Blaine Jones, said that following the discussion at the committee’s last meeting, the consensus of the group is that a joint venture between the local ambulance provider and County Commission seems to be the best choice.
The only other option, if the Commission chooses to reject the committee’s recommendation, would be to renew the existing franchise with Hawkins Co. EMS — which expires at the end of September — and continue to attempt to make the system work.
Also on the committee’s agenda was a proposed recommendation to establish an all-volunteer board of directors that would provide oversight for the joint venture, and serve as a liaison between the ambulance service and the county.
That proposal, however, became bogged down in a series of “what ifs”, questions and concerns over how many board members to appoint, what their overall involvement should be, and how to ensure that the overall process does not become “political”.
Because Hawkins Co. EMS is a 501c3 non-profit entity, any change in that group’s articles of incorporation could jeopardize existing Medicare/Medicaid funding, Director Jason Murrell said.
Some members of the committee said that, in their opinion, all that would be needed would be a simple “joint venture agreement” or “memorandum of understanding” with the new advisory board having its own set of bylaws.
Jones said that, to his knowledge, the EMS would simply have to amend portions of its bylaws to reflect proposed changes, a move he said shouldn’t affect the group’s articles of incorporation or endanger its participation in the federal medical insurance program.
He added that whatever is recommended, if the Commission chooses to pursue the joint venture, County Attorney Jim Phillips will have to review and approve any documents before action can be taken.
Committee member Killen commented that he would like to see the Commission do more than just “pursue” a recommendation.
“We gave them a recommendation three years ago and they didn’t follow it,” he said.
Jones favored calling the new advisory board a Public Safety Board.
“This would be the board that the EMS director comes to,” he said, adding that that person would still have the authority to “hire and fire” employees and establishing a budget, but would bring any requests for additional funding or equipment needs to the board which would then present those needs to the Commission.
“If they (the Commission) were to say ‘no’, it would be up to that board to figure out how to provide that need,” Jones said.
Over time, Jones added, the E-911 board, fire departments, and/or other emergency first responder agencies could possibly be rolled into that board as well.
Committee member Ralph Darnell asked how the establishment of a new, second board, would affect HCEMS since that agency already has a board of directors.
“I just don’t see why you need both,” he said. “That’s an awful lot of boards.”
If a new board is established, Darnell added, he thinks it should involve the “stakeholders”, such as the mayors of local incorporated towns, and others from the community.
Jones said that, under the model being proposed, the advisory board would take any needs to the County Commission which would have the final say in whether or not to approve the request.
Jones said that one model that he had looked at would include nine persons — two from the EMS, two from Hawkins County (the County Mayor, who would be a permanent member, and possibly one Commissioner), an accountant, someone with a background in the law, two medical representatives (possibly a Critical Care RN and a Medical Doctor), and one citizen member, with an attempt to include in that group as much diverse representation as possible from across the county.
After more than an hour of additional discussion, the committee voted to recommend to the Commission that an oversight board be established at a later date after such time that the Joint Venture may be approved, with the County Mayor responsible for working out the details.
Committee member Darnell cast the lone “no” vote.
It was pointed out during the discussion that most of the HCEMS ambulances now in service are approaching or have exceeded 300,000 miles and will need to be replaced in the near future. With new ambulances averaging $260,000+, the cost of replacing those aging units won’t be easy, committee members agreed.
Killen said that, according to 2018 numbers, the EMS answered more than 9,800 calls last year, which averages about 27 per day.
Jones said that, because the current HCEMS franchise will expire at the end of September, he favored recommending to the Commission that a three-year extention be granted, for now, to give adequate time to complete all of the legal paperwork regarding the proposed Joint Venture and new Advisory Board, should the Commission decide to follow that recommendation.
Once a Joint Venture and an Advisory Board is established, he said, the need for a franchise would be eliminated.
Committee members Patrick Shipwash and Ralph Darnell will collaborate to put together a PowerPoint® presentation, with bullet points outlining the committee’s recommendations and concerns, that will be given to Commissioners at their Aug. 26 meeting.
Attending the July 24 meeting were committee members Jones, Killen, Shipwash, Darnell and Alvis.
Members Dr. Richard Michalik, Stacy Mahan, Jackie Charles, and Tim Strange were unable to attend.
The committee was approved by the County Commission at its April, 2019 meeting, and is similar to one established in 2016 to advise the county on how to proceed with ensure that uninterrupted ambulance service is available to the people of Hawkins County.
The resolution establishing the committee noted that “whereas the public has witnessed the true potential threats that exist when the pitfalls of private business can create an instant and damaging threat to the safety and security our families, neighbors and community when improper oversight exists.”
That statement is an apparent reference to the situation that transpired in 2016 when Church Hill Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which provided ambulance service in eastern Hawkins County suddenly went out of business, leaving county officials scrambling to restore ambulance service to eastern Hawkins County.
Hawkins Co. Emergency Medical Services is now the current and sole provider of ambulance service in the county.
Placement of AEDs
In a matter unrelated to the EMS issue, committee member Killen told the group that he would like to see an effort undertaken to raise money for the placement of AEDs in every law enforcement vehicle and fire truck in the county.
Killen said that there are remote, isolated areas of the county where residents are often 30 minutes away from being reached by ambulance.
“In probably 90 percent of these areas, law enforcement or fire vehicles could get there in a matter of minutes,” he said. “I’m not proposing that the county fund the AEDs, I’m just saying that we have enough businesses and industries here that might want to be involved in helping with this. If we save one life its worth it.”
County Mayor Jim Lee, who is himself a retired State Trooper, said that while all THP officers are trained in the use of AEDs, he doesn’t believe that any Trooper car is equipped with the device.
According to the online source Wikipedia, an automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electricity which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.
With simple audio and visual commands, AEDs are designed to be simple to use for the layperson, and the use of AEDs is taught in many first aid, certified first responder, and basic life support (BLS) level cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes.
The portable version of the defibrillator was invented in the mid-1960s.
