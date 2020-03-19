CHURCH HILL — Speeding and following another vehicle too closely resulted in a traffic stop last week and two arrests on a list of offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Carter said that on March 10, 2020, a green Honda was observed traveling on Carters Valley Road at a high rate of speed and following too closely behind a truck.
Carter pulled the vehicle over near Jones Road and while speaking with the driver, Tabitha Marsha Wells, 34, of Post Street, in Kingsport, observed her to “have slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol, and glossy eyes”.
While Carter was checking the IDs of Wells, and a front seat passenger, Joshua James Childress, 34, who listed “homeless” as his address, he noticed the driver hand over to Childress, who was in the front passenger seat, “an object”.
“I went back up to the window and asked what Ms. Wells handed Mr. Childress,” Carter’s report states. “Mr. Childress pulled a plastic spoon with white powder in it from under his seat. Mr. Childress stated i was Subutec.”
As Carter was removing and detaining Wells from the vehicle, she stated that Childress “had a handgun inside the vehicle”.
Wells was placed in Carter’s patrol car for safety reasons.
“I drew my service weapon and told the other two passengers to place their hands on top of their heads,” the report continues. Sgt. Moffitt and Carter removed the two passengers without incident.
A Raven Arms P-25 handgun with a magazine containing six rounds, and a spoon with white powder were recovered from the front seat of the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia and open alcohol containers were also found.
Wells told officers that she had “only had one shot of liquor”, while the backseat passenger said she “had had more than one drink”.
“Ms. Wells was uncooperative on scene but did consent to a blood draw,” and was taken to the Emergency Room of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital for that test to be done, Carter’s report states.
Both Wells and Childress were transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where charges were formally filed.
Wells was charged with:
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Driving under the influence;
• Following too closely;
• Driving on a revoked license; and,
• Violation of financial responsibility.
Childress was charged with:
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and,
• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.