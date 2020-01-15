Sen. Niceley recognized by TREEDC

COOKEVILLE — Frank Niceley, a Republican member of the Tennessee State Senate, was recently recognized as the 2019 TREEDC Legislator of the Year at the Tennessee Renewable Energy & Economic Development Council’s Seventh Annual Conference at Tennessee Technological University. Sen. Niceley was recognized for his leadership in the Tennessee General Assembly on key energy initiatives. Sen. Niceley, of Strawberry Plains, represents Senate District 8 and serves as 1st Vice-Chair of the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He has over 30 years of service in the General Assembly. TREEDC is a statewide network of 108 city and county mayors and businesses working together to create a path to fast-track renewables in Tennessee. TREED’s mission is to promote and connect renewable energy with economic development and energy efficiency for all Tennessee communities. The organization was founded by leadership at the University of Tennessee. Sen. Nicely is pictured on the left; the person on the right was not identified.
