ROGERSVILLE — This past January, Nashville Pastor Dave Clayton led the way to organize 400 Nashville-area churches to join together praying and fasting for every resident in Nashville as well as their family, their church, their community, state and nation.
Terry Franklin, who is over Awaken Tennessee, stated, “no one really believed you could get Nashville churches together”. But come together they did and 40,000 packets were given out with several helpful items on prayer in each one.
Every single Nashville resident received prayer during that effort.
Organizers felt this was so successful that they wanted to do it again this January but this year invite churches across the state to participate. Four hundred Nashville churches and 600 west Tennessee churches are already on board, for Awaken Tennessee 2020, which is 30 days of prayer and fasting from Jan 26 through Feb 23.
Churches in this area who wish to participate may contact Sheldon Livesay, at OfOneAccord@yahoo.com, and simply say in an email, “We need (quantity) number of packets, giving your church name, contact person and contact phone number.
Livesay will be heading to Nashville on Jan 8th to pick them up.
By taking a packet, church members, willing to participate, are committing to pray every day for their family, church, and community, state and nation as well as picking their own 15 people they would like to cover in prayer for 30 days.
Livesay had to have orders in by early December, but he ordered extra packets for late churches getting on board with the idea.
Rev. John Butler, at East Rogersville Baptist Church, was Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer events in South Georgia before moving to East Tennessee, and has been involved in prayer efforts in Rogersville. ERBC will host a Kickoff Rally, Sunday night, Jan 26, at 6 p.m., with Ron Brown as the speaker. Ron’s wife, Becky, was the catalyst for the Ashbury Revival 50 years ago at Ashbury College near Lexington Ky. That revival permeated colleges across America at the time.
Butler is encouraging churches throughout the county to host home prayer groups for their members to take place from Jan 27 through Feb 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.