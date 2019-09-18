SURGOINSVILLE — Wanda Jean Kinley Chandler, age 79, of Surgoinsville, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Wanda worked at Hawkins County Hospital for 38 years. She loved when she was able to cook Sunday meals for her family.
Wanda was a member of Surgoinsville United Methodist Church, but had services at home from Fishers Creek Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nina Kinley; husband, Pearl Chandler; son, Frankie Chandler; and special friend and co-worker, Rosie Frost.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Gibson (Angi); three grandchildren, Hollie Hilton (Justin), Emilie Manning (Tim), Lacie Baker (Michael); two great-grandchildren, Leena Faye Manning and Connor Dustin Hilton; one brother, Robert Kinley (Rose); three nieces; one nephew; several cousins; and two special fur babies, Bandit and Koda.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m., with Rev. John Richards officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice - Ms. Dana and Ms. Amanda.
