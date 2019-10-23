EIDSON — Ricky Raymond Smith, born July 29, 1961, of Eidson, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after an extended illness. He will be truly missed by all his loved ones.
He was a member of Guntown Baptist Church, later moving to worship at West View Baptist Church of Rogersville.
Rick’s greatest pleasure was watching his grandchildren play. His eyes lighted up to see each one walk into the room. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers in the mountains with his boys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenis Adell and Raymond Ross Smith, both of Rogersville.
He is survived by children, Brandy Smith and Dustin Scalf, of Eidson, Brad Smith, of Eidson, Wesley and Emily Smith, of Surgoinsville, Cheyanne Smith, of White Pine, and Matthew and Danielle Robinson, of West Virginia.
His greatest joy was seven grandchildren, Hunter, Caleb, Miracle (Monk Munkey), Braelynn Xavier (Budda), Rhealynn (Sissy), and Harper and Brayden Smith; sisters, Kimberly (Kimbo) and H.J. Herron, of Rogersville, and Debbie Gentry, of Rogersville; and one niece and one nephew, both of Rogersville.
If Rick could send a message right now it would be a special thank you to his precious daughter Brandy for being a caregiver .. putting him first and giving all you had to provide care and love for him.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel in Sneedville with Rev. Larry Lamb and Rev. Donnie Shaw officiating. Special music will be provided by Carrie Williams and Stephanie Kinsler Pawlicki. Interment will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Manis Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Scalf, Matthew Robinson, Brandon Kinsler, Wesley Smith, Brad Smith, David James and Jeff Turnmire.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Smith, Caleb Smith and Travis Stewart.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of arrangements.
