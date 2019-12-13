MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College recently celebrated the graduation of Class 114 of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy.
Fifty-two graduates are now qualified to serve in law enforcement positions in Tennessee.
Sheriff Jeff Coffey of the Jefferson County delivered the graduation remarks.
Among the graduates from Hawkins County and the departments where they are employed as of Dec. 6 are: Cristin Jones, of Rogersville, (student) who received the outstanding student award; Summer Dalton and Jesse Harrell (both Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department), and Jeffrey Munsey (Maynardville Police Department).
