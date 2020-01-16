JAN. 28
FREE NALOXONE TRAINING, Hancock Co. Health Dept., 6 until 7 p.m. Participants must call or see clerk to register. Call 423-733-2228.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT, Hancock Co. High School, 6 p.m.
APRIL 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, sponsored by Hancock Co. Republican Party, time/place to be announced.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW, at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
(PUB. NOTE: Listings in the calendar are FREE for any non-profit, school, governmental agency, church, school, etc. Send to: hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com.)
