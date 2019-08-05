ROGERSVILLE — Raymond C. Anderson, 78, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, 3 August 2019, after a brief hospital stay.
Born in Seattle, Washington, on August 22, 1940, Raymond joined the Army at a young age, serving in Arlington, VA. It was there that he met and married his beloved wife, Agnes Roberta Ledbetter in 1961. After the birth of their first son in 1964, they moved to Rogersville in 1965 where Raymond remained a fixture within the community for the last 54 years.
Raymond was the first Drug Abuse Resistance and Education (DARE) Officer with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, a position held with pride, until his retirement.
Raymond continued his service to the nation, remaining in the Army Reserves for more than 35 years. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and was called to active duty during the Gulf War.
Raymond was a 50-year Mason, an active member of the Shriners, as well as ministries at his church home, Rogersville First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Albert and Alma Holms Anderson; uncle, Harry Anderson; brothers-in-law, Harry B. Ledbetter, William G. Ledbetter, Sherffey R. Ledbetter; sisters-in-law, Nannie M. Ledbetter, Ruby E. Ledbetter; nephew, Donald Ledbetter; and niece, Sue Estepp.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Agnes Roberta Anderson; two sons and their wives, Dale and Kelly Anderson and Charles and Tara Anderson; grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Katrina, Dustin, Hunter, Ariana, William, Liam, Gabriella, KAT, and Vanessa; along with a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville, with Rev. Loren Boyce officiating.
Military graveside services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Military rights provided by the U.S. Army.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations of your choice be made to either: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Donor Relations , 2900 Rocky Point Drive ,Tampa, FL, 33607 (www.Donate.lovetotherescue.org); or Washington Regional Transplant Center , 7619 Little River Turnpike, Falls Church, VA 22003 (www.Beadonor.org).
