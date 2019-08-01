KINGSPORT — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile who may be in the Kingsport area of NE Tennessee.
Chandler Smith was reported as missing to the Memphis Police Department on July 8, 2019. Foul play is not suspected, police said, but their investigation has developed credible information that she is likely in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee, specifically the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport.
Chandler is a 17-year old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 125 pounds. She has tattoos on her wrist and shoulder.
Anyone who sees her or has information that may help locate her is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
