ROGERSVILLE – At the Sept. 23, 2019, Hawkins Co. Commission meeting, District 6 Commissioner Rick Brewer was voted in as the new Chairman, winning by one vote. District 2 Commissioner Jeff Barrett was elected as the new Chairman Pro-Tem. Both will serve until September 28, 2020.
As the Review reported in Commission approves budget with Wheel Tax intact, current chairman Mike Herrell announced during the August commission meeting that he would be stepping down as chair, though he gave no explanation for the decision.
During the September meeting, District 3 Commissioner Charles Thacker and Herrell nominated Brewer to fill the Chairman’s seat, citing his experience as former mayor of Bean Station.
“As mayor of Bean Station for almost 10 years, Mr. Brewer presided over 100 regular BMA meetings and 100 workshop meetings,” Thacker explained.
“I think everybody knows me,” Brewer said to the board before the votes were cast. “I’m the former mayor of Bean Station. I feel like I’m qualified as far as presiding over meetings. I ask for your support tonight, and, if you can’t support me tonight, and I am selected as Chairman, I do need your support more then. I appreciate each and everybody’s concern. It would be an honor and a privilege if you select me, and I hope we all can come together and work together.”
District 5 Commissioner Mark DeWitte and District 2 Commissioner Tom Kern also nominated District 2 Commissioner Keith Gibson for the position.
“I appreciate this opportunity,” Gibson said before the votes were cast. “I’ve only served (as Commissioner) this one year, but I’m a product of Hawkins Co. School Systems. I graduated in 1973 from Church Hill High School, I was fortunate and had an athletic scholarship, I went to Virginia Tech and played a little sports up there. I came back and went to work at Church Hill High School for a year. Then, they consolidated into Volunteer, so I stayed for about 12 years total in Hawkins County. I went to Sullivan County and ended up spending my last 18 years in high school administration dealing with a whole lot of problems. We had to deal with parents, students, teachers. Sometimes I didn’t make anybody happy that day.”
He also noted that he been elected and served three terms as a Church Hill alderman and was part of the Church Hill Jaycees Club and formerly served as their president.
“I make no promises except for one thing: to be fair and to do the best job I can do,” he said. “Like Rick said, whoever is elected, we need to stay together as a county commission…”
In the end, Brewer won with 11 votes to Gibson’s 10.
Jeff Barrett elected as new Chairman Pro-TemDeWitte also nominated District 5 Commissioner John C. Metz as Chairman Pro-Tem, but Metz rejected the nomination.
“The Pro-Tem really has no value whatsoever,” Metz said to explain his rejection. “In the 10 years that I have been here, the Pro-Tem has never presided over a meeting. I think we can all agree that, everything we do, we try to do it to where there is value in it. So, with that said, and a conversation I had with my daughter comes to mind and the empowerment of women. I would actually consider it an honor to nominate the first female Pro-Tem of Hawkins Co. Commission if Hannah Speaks (District 4 Commissioner) would accept.”
Speaks subsequently accepted the nomination. Herrell also nominated Barrett as Chairman Pro-Tem.
In the end, Barrett won with 12 votes to Speaks’ nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.