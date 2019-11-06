NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance reminds consumers that Open Enrollment for health insurance coverage in 2020 on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) began Nov. 1, 2019.
Tennesseans have until December 15, 2019, to apply for or re-enroll in coverage for the 2020 calendar year.
Consumers are reminded that three of Tennessee’s five insurance carriers have expanded their coverage areas for 2020. Additionally, TDCI approved premium rate decreases for just the second time in the Affordable Care Act marketplace era.
Carriers and coverage areas on the individual market are as follows:
• BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee – Statewide coverage includes adding the Memphis and Nashville areas.
• Bright Health – Continuing coverage in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.
• Celtic/Ambetter Insurance – Coverage expansion into Nashville and Knoxville areas with continuing coverage in Chattanooga and Memphis areas.
• Cigna – Coverage expansion into Chattanooga and Jackson with continuing coverage in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, and Tri-Cities.
• Oscar Health – Coverage continues in Nashville and Memphis.
Though rate decreases bring down premium prices in rating areas with more competition, an individual’s out-of-pocket premium costs depend on several factors, including the amount of federal funding for premium assistance (subsidies) available in the state. Consumers should contact licensed insurance agents or company representatives in considering 2020 plan coverage.
IMPORTANT DATES:
November 1, 2019: First day to enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2018 insurance plan.
December 15, 2019: Open Enrollment on the FFM ends.
January 1, 2020: Coverage starts for those who enroll or change plans by December 15.
Questions about Open Enrollment? Contact us at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.
