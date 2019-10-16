The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office.
All individuals should be presumed innocent of any charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
September 30
Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Charles Boyd Blair, 36, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), failure to appear, and attachment (child support), Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Violation of Probation: Jackie Preston Russell, 31, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Coercion of a Witness: Andy Wayne Walker, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with coercion of a witness, Det. Brian Boggs reported.
Possession of Methamphetamine, Other Charges: Timothy Aaron Cole, 24, of Rogersville was arrested and charged with violation of probation (x2), simple Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Schedule III, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
October 1
Violation of Probation: Robert Alan Raynor, 48, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Violation of Probation: David Charles Gatewood, 55, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Felony Reckless Endangerment, Other Charges: Nicholas Vaughn Morris, 27, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with felony reckless endangerment, Possession Schedule VI, driving on revoked (3rd offense), failure to obey traffic control device, due care, and financial responsibility, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Matthew Asbury, 32, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.
Criminal Trespassing: Cara Nancy Ann Heck, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Failure to Appear: Kevin Dewayne Christian, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
October 2
Failure to Appear: Brandi Loraine Calhoun, 45, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Resisting Arrest, Other Charges: Michael Christopher Hunley, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Violation of Probation: Joshua Curtis Spriggs, 34, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hunley reported.
Failure to Appear: Terry Dave Reed, 41, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Aggravated Assault, Other Charges: Lonzo Haun, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism over $1000, Dep. Austin West reported.
October 3
Violation of Community Corrections: Daniel Lee Greene, 50, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of community corrections, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Kidnapping, Other Charges: Thomas A. Curry, 34, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with kidnapping and assault, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Violation of Probation: Rose Marie Wheeler, 36, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Assault: Barbara Ann Green, 46, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with assault, Dep. Austin West reported.
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: William Joseph York, 36, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Violation of Probation: Phyllis Ann Carr, 56, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Jacquilyn Rebecca Hoskins, 28, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Failure to Appear: Patrick Eugene Childers, 45, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
October 4
Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Dustin Lee Rhoton, 35, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and fugitive from justice, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Violation of Probation: Nancy Marie Flores, 39, of Johnson City, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Violation of Probation, Other Charges: George Garrett Trent, 52, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
October 5
Aggravated Assault: Richard Prescott Laster, 50, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Aggravated Domestic Assault: Daniel Ryan Greene, 38, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Public Intoxication: Aaron Scott Alvis, 40, Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Amanda Gibson Greene, 45, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with, driving under the influence, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs (x2), Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine, and public intoxication, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
October 6
Violation of Probation: Dewayne Robert Way, 34, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
Capias: Claude Everet Mosley, 50, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with capias, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Open Container, Other Charges: Jamel Malik Sevier, 29, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with drivers license required, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence (1st offense), financial responsibility, and open container, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Failure to Appear: Jason Lynn Goins, 32, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Bobby Moffitt reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Bobby Wayne Northern, 33, of Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended, driving unregistered vehicle, violation of financial responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II, and Possession of Schedule III, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Fugitive from Justice: Jamel Malik Sevier, 29, Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Public Intoxication: Melissa Lynn Mallett, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
October 7
Domestic Assault: Stacy Lynn Hardee, 46, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Violation of Parole: Henry Lyons Mallory Jr., 47, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of parole, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Assault, Other Charges: Geneva Nicole Kenner, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault, Cpl. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
Aggravated Robbery, Other Charges: Jason Lee Marshall, 33, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated robbery, theft over $10,000 and armed dangerous felonies, Dep. Austin West reported.
Failure to Appear: Nicholas Dru Dempsey, 23, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Austin West reported.
Failure to Appear: Michael James Walters, 46, of Bristol, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Failure to Appear: Timothy Allen Trott, 31, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Failure to Appear: Tabitha Marshall Wells, 34, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charge with failure to appear, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Violation of Probation: Teddy Shane Catlett, 35, of Sevierville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Salyer reported.
October 8
Violation of Probation: Maegan Nicole Hall, 33, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Christopher Levi Belcher, 25, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Sgt. Nathan Simpson reported.
Failure to Appear: Danny C. Davis, 58, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Violation of Sex Offender Registry: Travis Scott Gilliam, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of sex offender registry, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility: Robert Alan Raynor, 48, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with introduction of contraband into penal facility, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Violation of Probation: Shenna Nicole Collins, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Burglary, Other Charges: Nathaniel Lee Swain, 36, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with burglary and theft over $1000, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
October 9
Aggravated Burglary, Other Charges: Michael Shane Lowe, 40, of Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $2500 but less than $10000, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Violation of Probation: Robert James Horton, 36, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Salyer reported.
Driving on Revoked: Mark Dewayne Jackson, 50, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Failure to Appear: Gary Lee Pilcher, 51, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Disorderly Conduct: Aaron Duane Pearson, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Theft under $1000: Kevin Dwayne Christian, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with theft under $1000, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Failure to Appear: Terry Joe Buttry, 55, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
October 10
Fugitive from Justice: Mathew D. Griffith, 49, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
