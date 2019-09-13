ABINGDON, VA – Each year, the Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region.
This year’s pageant will take place on Sat., October 26, at 7 p.m., at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, VA.
Miss Food City 2020 will be crowned to represent Food City during various company related events, including the Food City 300 and Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Miss Food City Pageant tickets will be available at the door the day of the event for an admission fee of $10 per person. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Proceeds benefit sponsored charities of the Twin Cities Woman’s Club.
Contestants are being sought throughout the region.
The pageant entry fee is $110. Applications are now available on-line at http://www.foodcity.com/missfoodcity-apply.
Deadline for entry is 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3. Entrants will be limited to the first 25 applications received.
Miss Food City will receive $2,000 cash, along with additional prizes, including a $1,200 scholarship from sponsor Rave Hairspray and “Princess for a Day” package, donated by Mane Street Day Spa and Salon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.