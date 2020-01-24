Clinch School will remain on four-day schedule until at least mid-February

Though SR66 is now open and SR70 is open as a one-lane road, Clinch School will remain on the four-day school schedule, which was established in September, until at least February 13.
It has been nearly a year since massive landslides in February 2019 completely destroyed portions of both roads, drastically increasing commute times to and from Clinch School.
At the Sept. 5 BOE meeting when the shortened schedule was approved, Clinch School Principal Denise McKee told the board that Clinch teachers were having to take off an entire day for a doctor’s appointment, for example, because of the extended time it now takes to travel in the area.
“I heard from one of the staff members that they live 15 minutes from the school, and it’s now taking them an hour to get to school because of the closure,” Chairman Bob Larkins added in September.
The four-day school week runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday through Thursday with school doors opening at 7:10 a.m. In September, McKee also noted that she had received only positive feedback from parents regarding the schedule.
Four-day week extended
The plan as of September was for Clinch to return to a traditional, five-day schedule once the roads were opened. At the time, TDOT projected that SR 66 should be reopen by mid-to-late October, with a late-October to early-November re-opening eyed for SR 70.
However, the roads were still not open by the Nov. 12 meeting, so the BOE voted to extend the four-day schedule until the end of the fall 2019 semester and revisit the matter in January.
SR66 was fully re-opened to the public at the end of November, and SR70 was officially opened on Dec. 4.
However, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi told the Review in early December that motorists will experience one-lane conditions on SR 70N at various times until the project is completed as crews finish contract work adjacent to the roadway.
Motorists will also encounter a one-lane roadway controlled by a traffic signal at log mile 16.8 (top of the mountain), as there is another smaller slide at this location that is being let for construction on December 13, Nagi said.
“Currently, SR 70 is down to one lane at the very end of the road,” Hixson noted at the January meeting.
The BOE will revisit the matter at their Feb. 13 meeting. McKee will also give a report on staff and student reactions to the four-day week at that time.
Making history
McKee told the BOE in September that there are 25 states in the country that offer a four-day-week.
“We would be the first public school in Tennessee to do this, so we are making history,” she said. “There are over 500 districts in the country that do a four-day-week school schedule, and data has shown that achievement has either stayed the same or it improved — especially in math — and that teacher and student attendance improved. We feel pretty confident that this will not impact for our students.”
