CHURCH HILL — A routine traffic stop by a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy for a seat belt violation resulted in two arrests last week.
Deputy Dustin Winter said that he initiated the traffic stop shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2019 at a location on Carters Valley Road at Elm Springs Road. There, he made contact with the driver, 38-year old Jeremy Steven Manis, of Church Road, Church Hill, and his 51-year old passenger, William Donald Bishop, of Lauren Drive, Surgoinsville.
When the deputy asked for his driver license, Manis admitted that he did not have one. Upon investigation, it was learned that Manis' license had been revoked for a DUI conviction in Hawkins County.
Consent was given to search the vehicle and during a pat-down search of the passenger, Bishop, Winter found two white pills in the front right pocket, one of which was wrapped in plastic and the other loose in the pocket. Bishop reportedly told the deputy that the pills were Subutex®.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail and charged as follows:
• Manis, with driving on a revoked driver license; and,
• Bishop, with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Both were scheduled for Nov. 18 court appearances in Sessions Court.
