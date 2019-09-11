ROGERSVILLE — At the September 5, 2019 meeting of the Hawkins Co. Board of Education, Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden recognized the new Student Board Representatives for the 2019-2020 school year. Additionally, the board voted on officers for the new school year and appointed a new Disciplinary Hearing Authority Committee.
Three new Student Board Representatives elected
Student Board Representatives represent all corners of the county, with one being from Clinch School, one from Cherokee High School and one from Volunteer High School.
These students must meet several guidelines in order to serve in this capacity.
“Qualifications are a score of 19 or better on the ACT, 3.0 GPA, no discipline referrals, good standing of attendance, a petition signed by 15 fellow students, a member of the rising senior class and three faculty recommendations,” Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden told the BOE. “These young people are superior, certainly, and well-thought-of in their respective schools.”
She also explained that there have been some recent changes in the way that Student Board Representatives in Tennessee are governed.
“The law changed last year with the legislature,” Shedden said. “No more than four student board representatives can be on a board at one time; whereas, in the past, we have had six. Half have to be from CTE and half from academics — that has been strengthened altogether by the legislature.”
Chosen to represent Clinch School is Hannah Lamb.
“She lives in Thorn Hill, Tennessee, and she enjoys spending time with her family,” Shedden said as she introduced Lamb. “She would like to attend Walters State Community College for nursing and work with children. When asked if she could live anywhere in the world, she picked Hawaii because it seemed peaceful.”
Chosen to represent VHS is Tyler Lawson.
“He is enrolled in Northeast State Community College, and he is going to be studying industrial maintenance,” Shedden said. “He is a proud supporter of Volunteer and also the leader of the student section. He is also the treasurer of the SGA (student government association), and he said that has been one of the greatest experiences of his life. In his free time, he owns and operates a very successful mowing business. On Saturdays, he works at the farmer’s livestock market in Greeneville, and he also helps run his family’s cattle farm with around 100 head of cattle.”
Chosen to represent CHS is Cooper Bolton.
“Cooper is the student council president, the senior class president, the debate team president,” Shedden said. “He is a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Student of America), Beta Club, Heritage Lights, Youth Service Organization, the tennis team, and an active member of First Baptist Church’s youth group. He is also a clinical intern student for Ballad Health. He was selected to attend the 2018 Tennessee Governor’s School for International Studies at the University of Memphis, selected as a delegate to the American Legion Tennessee Boy’s State 2019, and he attended the Tennessee Electric Cooperative’s Washington Youth Tour as a Holston Electric Essay Winner. After college, Cooper plans on attending medical school and becoming an emergency room doctor.”
At the October meeting, these students will be able to sit at the table with other BOE members and be an active part of the meetings.
New BOE officers elected
Current BOE chairman Bob Larkins nominated Chris Christian to be chairman of the BOE for the 2019-2020 school year. No other nominations were made, and the board then voted unanimously in favor of Christian.
Next, Kathy Cradic nominated Shedden to again serve as Vice Chairman. When no other nominations were made, the board voted on the nomination. Tecky Hicks abstained from the vote without explanation, but every other BOE member voted ‘yes.’
Shedden then nominated Bob Larkins, the current BOE chairman, to serve as the Chairman pro-tem. Someone in this position would serve as the chairman in the absence of both the chairman and the vice chairman.
No other nominations were made, and the board voted unanimously in favor of Larkins.
Lastly, the BOE voted on the Tennessee Legislative Network Representative, who communicates with the Tennessee Legislature. Christian first nominated Jackie Charles.
“Bless your heart,” Charles said with a laugh. “I decline!”
She then nominated Shedden, who currently holds the position. Hicks again abstained from the vote, with every other BOE member voting in favor of Shedden.
Disciplinary Hearing Authority Committee
“I do recommend that, once that (the committee) is appointed, I will move that we have Thomas Floyd, our middle school and high school supervisor as the chair,” Hixson said. “I would like to see Greg Sturgill (Attendance Supervisor), all the principals and all the assistant principals listed on that committee. Based on the student or students that come forward (to the committee) throughout the year, they have the flexibility to then pull the correct staff from our administrative team.”
Thus, the principals and assistant principals will make up a pool of committee members.
Floyd will then choose the necessary committee members from the pool to deal with each disciplinary matter.
All members of the BOE voted to approve Hixson’s recommendation for the committee except for BOE member Hicks, who voted against it. Thus, Hixson’s recommendation for committee members passed.
