SNEEDVILLE — On Wednesday March 18 at 1 p.m., Johnson Controls will be in Sneedville to conduct a celebratory “kickoff” for the $2.7 million energy upgrade renovation project at Hancock Co. Schools.
Director of Schools Tony Seal said that work will begin soon afterward and that anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony.
The modernization project will result in the installation of new energy-efficient LED lighting, heating and air conditioning units, water control valves and plumbing fixtures, and refrigeration units for all cafeterias in the system.
The renovation will be paid for over a 16-year period — at no cost to the taxpayers of the county — from the savings realized by replacing old, deteriorating, electrical and water devices that are “energy hogs”, the board was told at earlier meetings.
According to estimates given in 2019, the savings on the school system’s annual energy bills, which currently run around $338,000, could amount to $130,000 a year.
Johnson Controls will guarantee that, should the savings not be sufficient to pay the cost of the loan, the company will assume the additional amount, again, resulting in no cost to the taxpayers.
Money for the 1.5% interest rate loan will come from State Lottery Funds through the Energy Efficient Schools program.
Seal said in an earlier meeting that the project will take probably six months to complete, with most of the work being done at night and during the summer when school is out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.