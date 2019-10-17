(Churches, schools, governmental agencies, senior citizens groups, Veterans organizations, fire departments and other non-profit groups are welcome to submit your events for FREE listings in the Eagle’s Overhome Calendar of Events. Send your announcement — with details, such as name of event, date/time/place it will be held, and a contact person’s name and phone or email address — to hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com, or by U.S. Mail to: The Hancock Co. Eagle, P.O. Box 215, Sneedville, TN 37869. Send your event as far in advance as possible and we will include it up until the week of the event.)
OCT. 18
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME: HOMECOMING, Hancock vs. Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.
OCT. 19-20
23rd HARVEST PRIDE FALL FESTIVAL: Main St., Bean Station.
OCT. 21
HOLSTON VALLEY BAPTIST ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING: Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
REVIVAL: Goins Chapel Baptist Church, 1544 Prospect Rd., Sneedville, 7 p.m. nightly.
OCT. 21-25
HUNTER SAFETY: Hancock Co. High School, from 6 — 9 p.m.
OCT. 25
HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. West Greene, 7:30 p.m., Senior Night.
MISSION OF HOPE: Old Gym on Harrison St., at 10 a.m. Coats, clothes, food, and household items. Sponsored by the Shepherd Center.
OCT. 26
APPLE BUTTER-MAKING DAY at Terry and Kay Greene’s Farm, 8 a.m.
OCT. 30
FREE MOVIE NIGHT: River Place on The Clinch, corn hole starts at 5 p.m. Movie begins at dark. Everyone welcome.
OCT. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT: Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 5-8 p.m.
TRUNK OR TREAT: Sneedville City Park, beginning at dusk Halloween night.
NOV. 2
3rd ANNUAL KICK BUTT 5K RUN/WALK: at the Old Hancock Co High School, at 9 a.m. Registration at 8 a.m. on the same day. To register online please go to https://www.athlinks.com/event/kick-butts-5k-runwalk-215746 or contact Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
NOV. 10
MEN’S CHILI COOK-OFF, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 6 p.m.
NOV. 19
FREE FLU SHOTS: First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1359 Main St., Sneedville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS PLAY, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNE:, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.
DEC. 15
PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
