ROGERSVILLE — Patrons of Rogersville’s H.B. Stamps Memorial Library know the library’s ‘reading room’ as a cozy, window-filled area perfect for enjoying a good book.
However, the room is in desperate need of some renovations, as Building Inspector Steve Nelson recently told the Public Building Committee.
“It’s rotten,” he told the committee. “It’s gone. The city asked me to look at it roughly six months ago. Trying to patch it up was going to be like putting a band-aid on it, and that wasn’t going to be cost effective in the long run.”
He went on to explain that the numerous windows that make up the reading room are made from single-paned glass and are allowing a lot of energy to escape.
“I looked at trying to find standard sized windows that we could replace those large ones with and replacing all the wood with Hardieplank®, which is a concrete composite material. It doesn’t rot or chip, and bugs don’t eat it,” Nelson continued. “The only thing that would still be wood would be a few decorative pieces.”
Nelson gave the committee an estimated cost of $38,650 to complete this repair and noted that it would meet the guidelines of Rogersville’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Because Rogersville City and Hawkins County share the responsibility and cost of repairs to the library, it was agreed that the city will pay 60 percent of the cost and the county will pay 50 percent.
This means the city will pay roughly $23,190 and the county will pay roughly $15,460.
Nelson agreed to write up the specifications, and the committee agreed to advertise for bids for the project.
Library staff is excited for the repairs“We’re excited,” said Branch Manager Melissa Montgomery of the planned renovations. “If you think about it, if we’re in a historical town—and we all take pride in in the fact that we are one of the oldest towns in the state — it’s sad for the library to get in bad shape. So, I am excited that they are taking initiative to freshen it up.”
The library building is frequently visited, as a portion of it also houses the Rogersville Senior Center.
“We’re used by everybody,” Montgomery said. “A lot of out-of-state people come here for the genealogy room. We just have a lot of people in and out for the free Wi-Fi, the books and the movies. A lot of the seniors come over here to check out books, use our Wi-Fi or just to sit and relax.”
The reading room is also an iconic part of the library, she explained.
“It really gets used a lot,” she said. “Everybody loves the room, and they love the windows.”
She also noted that she is looking into having the inside painted and getting new carpet once the reading room is rebuilt, though no official plans have been made.
