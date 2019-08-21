BULLS GAP — A Bulls Gap man who is allegedly a major methamphetamine distributor in Greene and Hawkins counties was charged early Tuesday with possession of more than 2.3 pounds of the highly addictive drug.
Michael Chad Myers, 37, of 2600 Gap Creek Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sales and storage.
Myers’ arrest capped a lengthy investigation by the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department, the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force into the sale and delivery of meth in Greene and Hawkins counties.
The joint investigation has been ongoing since August 2018, a Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department news release said.
Myers, known by the street name “Milk Man,” was free on $80,000 bond while another drug-related case stemming from a June 26 arrest is pending.
Since his June arrest, Myers “has continued to be a source of supply of methamphetamine to both Greene and Hawkins counties,” a news release said.
Early Tuesday morning, members of the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, assisted by deputies from the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, executed a search warrant at Myers’ Gap Creek Road home.
Found in Myers’ possession were 1.065 kilograms, or about 2.35 pounds, of meth. Deputies also seized $3,992 in cash.
Greene Co. Sheriff Wesley Holt complimented the work of narcotics unit officers from both counties during the time-consuming investigation.
“These officers put in long, tiresome hours in this investigation. Investigations of this nature take a lot of time and effort by the dedicated officers of the Drug Task Force,” Holt said. “I thank each and every one of them for their efforts put forth on this case and every case they investigate.”
Holt said his goal is ensuring all drug dealers in Greene County are “held accountable for their actions.”
“I want to see homeowners who allow such activity to also be held responsible for their part in these crimes,” Holt said.
Myers lives just inside the Greene County line. Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson Tuesday also complemented the work of law enforcement.
“It’s another joint effort between my office, Greene County and the FBI,” Lawson said.
The fight against methamphetamine distribution in the region involves an ongoing cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies, he said.
Lawson said the “epidemic of meth” is “an ongoing problem that affects almost every family.”
“Anything and everything we can possibly do to help, we will. It’s another great job by our narcotics units,” he said.
Myers has a lengthy arrest record in Greene County.
On June 26, a search warrant was served at Myers' Gap Creek Road home.
After the warrant was served at Myers’ home, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine packaged in “multiple baggies” were found in his bedroom, a Drug Task Force agent’s report said.
Other plastic bags “in various sizes and colors intended to be distributed to (Myers’) customers” and digital scales were also found, along with syringes and meth smoking pipes.
“It is believed (Myers) was selling, storing and using illegal drugs inside the residence,” the report said.
A loaded handgun was also found in Myers’ bedroom, the report said.
In relation to the June case, Myers is charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.
Bond for Myers was set at $80,000 in the June case. He has an Aug. 26 preliminary hearing date in Greene County General Sessions Court in connection to that case.
Myers was free on bond at the time of his arrest early Tuesday.
In December 2018, Myers was charged with sale or delivery of a Schedule III drug, sale or delivery of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. That case also remains open, according to court records.
