MORRISTOWN — Listening Hearts is a nonprofit, mutual support organization formed in 2008 that strives to create a supportive community of bereaved moms. Our self-help groups gather monthly in Knoxville, Morristown, Harriman, Seymour and Loudon.
We are hosting Made For More Women’s Expo 2020 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Rothchild’s Catering Center in Knoxville with the goal of promoting wellness and positive self-care. Our speakers will cover topics such as: Nutrition and Healthy Choices, Life Legacy, Yoga and Movement, and Write Your Grief: Journaling.
Other activities include beauty makeovers, health checks, chair massages, along with various other activities. You can enjoy a breakfast snack, a delicious lunch, and an afternoon snack then visit with vendors and artisans.
We invite all bereaved mothers in Knox and surrounding counties to attend. Made For More Women's Expo is an event where bereaved mothers from every walk of life can come together to be inspired, supported and enveloped in a community of hope and understanding. We welcome friends, family members and those who work with the bereaved.
Expect to be energized and motivated. Expect to laugh, cry and make new friends. Expect a respite from your grief. Expect to find a friend who understands the journey. Expect to be pampered while you learn. Expect to be Made For More than tears.
Find out more by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/made-for-more-womens-expo-2020-tickets-78043701813.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.