SNEEDVILLE — Sneedville FFA Members brought home First Place in all four Clinch Mountain District Public Speaking events held at Cherokee High School on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Jasmine Ramirez finished first in Extemporaneous Speaking; Abigail Davis won FFA Creed Speaking; Jeremiah South’s Prepared Speech on Apple Production was best in the district; and Payton Neeley received top placing in the Job Interview Contest. Congratulations to all team members from The Hancock Co. Eagle!
