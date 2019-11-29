THORN HILL — Hancock County Equestrians are preparing to stage their very first Horse Show in the spring.
The event is planned for May 2, 2020, at Friend Valley Ranch (2443 Mountain Valley Road), in Thorn Hill.
“We welcome everyone to come join all the fun that will be happening!” a spokesperson said. “This will be a completely gaited horse show.”
Concessions will be available.
The gate will open at 3 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 5 p.m.
For more information, watch upcoming issues of The Hancock Co. Eagle, or call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920, or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.