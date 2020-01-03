COLUMBIA — Later this month and in February, the University of Tennessee Center for Profitable Agriculture, in cooperation with the Tenn. Dept. of Agriculture, and Tenn. Farm Winegrowers Alliance, will offer workshops for farmers interested in producing grapes.
The “Considerations for Growing and Marketing Wine Grapes in Tennessee” workshops will teach current, new and potential grape producers how to grow, market and budget for grapes in the state.
At each workshop, participants will learn about Tennessee’s current grape and wine industry and developing opportunities for grape production and winemaking in the state. Participants will also learn about how to produce grape vineyards and the important characteristics of cultivars used in winemaking. The afternoon portion of each workshop will teach participants the importance of budgeting, knowing the full costs of grape production and considerations when marketing grapes. A panel discussion will provide participants the opportunity to hear directly from local winemakers about building partnerships and understanding the needs of local wineries.
Jared Bruhin, an Extension specialist with the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture, along with other instructors from UT Extension and representatives of TDA and TFWA, will present the workshop content at each location.
The workshops will be held across the state in January and February. Each workshop will begin with check-in at 8:30 a.m. local time and conclude at 3:30 p.m. local time. The dates and locations include:
* Monday, January 27, in Crossville;
* Tuesday, January 28, in Chattanooga;
* Wednesday, January 29, in White Pine;
* Thursday, February 13, in Franklin; and,
* Friday, February 14, in Jackson
Participants will be notified of specific locations.
Pre-registration is required, and there is a registration fee of $25 per person, with lunch and light morning refreshments provided. Space is limited and registration will close five days prior to each workshop.
Registration is now open at http://tiny.utk.edu/Grapes2020.
