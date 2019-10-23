ROGERSVILLE — On Oct. 26, a benefit auction will be held at the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad building to raise money for a domestic violence safe house in Rogersville to be called Sunrise of Hope.
The auction will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. with refreshments available for purchase.
Michael Rigney, who is organizing the safe house project, explained that many people have generously contributed towards the project. For example, he explained that Saturday’s auctioneer has agreed to volunteer his services. Many local businesses and individuals have also donated items that will be auctioned.
So far, Rogersville’s Hale Springs Inn also donated a $99 gift certificate for a one night stay as well as a $40 gift certificate for McKinney’s restaurant, Rogersville Vision Center donated a $99 gift certificate, Ultimate Car Wash donated 10 $20 gift certificates, Dairy Queen donated several gift certificates, Food City donated a $25 gift certificate and Bristol Caverns donated two free passes. Rigney also has received an autographed Randy Travis framed photo, some autographed merchandise from the Oak Ridge Boys, several free passes to local golf courses and even an 8.5x11 autographed picture from John Taffer who stars on the TV show Bar Rescue to be auctioned. This is by no means an exhaustive list, as there are many more items that will be available Saturday.
Rigney explained that the support he has received so far from the community has been “remarkable.”
“I’ve just shown people the flyer [for the auction], and all of a sudden, complete strangers will come and share with me what they’ve been through and how domestic violence has affected their lives,” he said.
Getting startedThe project is just in its beginning phases, as Rigney has begun looking for property in or around Hawkins County that could be turned into the safe house. He has already been contacted by several people who are willing to help make any repairs to the building as well. He is also working to get the 501-C credentials, and he noted that he would like to see the establishment be self-supporting.
As he looks to hire staff members to run the shelter, Rigney explained that he wants to ensure everyone who works for Sunrise of Hope is not only well trained, but empathetic to the situation.
“To me, the key is having people that can relate to these women,” he said. “It’s about making them feel comfortable. Lots of times, people don’t understand this situation. It’s one thing to be able to sympathize with someone, but, unless you have actually gone through the same thing they have, sometimes you can’t really relate.”
He also noted that he will not discriminate based on appearance when hiring shelter staff—
he doesn’t mind if his staff sport tattoos or green hair as long as they are well trained, empathetic people.
“I want to hire people who can relate to the situation, but that might mean hiring someone who the general public might say, ‘who do you want somebody like that on your staff,’” he said.
“People might be able to relate to them better than they can to somebody else. There will be people who come into the shelter who have tattoos and have different colors in their hair.”
How will it work?Rigney explained that he has been working with staff from Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority and Central Services, Inc. of Morristown to get everything in order to open the shelter. Both agencies assist local people who are affected by poverty or experiencing crisis.
Though Sunrise of Hope is still a work in progress, Rigney already has several ideas about how the services the shelter will provide.
“People think it’s just going to be a shelter,” he said. “The reason why I want to call it Sunrise of Hope is because it’s going to be a home, it’s going to provide safe housing for women and their children. It will also provide meals and many other services. I also want to make sure everybody has privacy and they’re not crowded together like they are in some shelters.”
Sunrise of Hope will be available to women from anywhere in Tennessee — not just those in Hawkins County.
“Of course, the main focus is on Hawkins County and the surrounding areas, but I am working with law enforcement in other counties to make them aware that they can refer women to us,” Rigney said. “I want to remove those barriers.”
He also doesn’t want the center to restrict the amount of time that victims can stay there.
“At some shelters, you may only be able to stay there for a short time — may two or three weeks,” he said. “Then, they don’t have anywhere to go except two places: to the streets or back to the environment they just came from.”
Sunrises represent hopeRigney explained that he is passionate about the topic and has actually desired to tackle a project like this for quite a while.
“I ran into a lady whose relative was suffering from domestic violence, but the lady didn’t know it at the time,” he said. “Things happen behind closed doors. The lady stopped in to see her relative who kept saying that everything was fine. But, the next time the lady saw her relative, the relative was deceased. When I heard that along with other stories people have told me about their own experiences, that just made the decision to get involved easier.”
Rigney explained that the name of the shelter is significant as well.
“I came up with ‘Sunrise of Hope’ because you may be facing some struggles or have had a rough evening, but seeing a sunrise can change your perspective on things — at least for a time,” he said. “And no two sunrises are ever the same. Seeing that sunrise gives you the sense that, you may not know what today will hold, but it gives you hope that today will be better than yesterday.”
He explained that he wants Sunrise of Hope shelter to provide victims with the same kind of hope and closure as a sunrise on a dark morning.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about me, it’s not about somebody else, it’s about helping people in need,” he said.
For more information, readers can call Rigney at 681-587-6387 or email him at sunriseofhope2019@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.