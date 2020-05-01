Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy, and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 6:1-17. Now that we have seen, in chapter one, the time (then and now, not sometime in the future) and reason for the letter, received greetings from the apostle John and the Godhead along with John’s explanation, report, and justification of his commission for writing the letter, and Jesus standing in midst of His local churches of Christ. In chapters two and three we continue to see Jesus address the current needs of His local churches of Christ. Then in chapters four and five we were allowed to see God the Father ruling with all authority from His throne in heaven and Jesus as the Father’s Sacrificial Lamb come forth as the only qualified person (overcomer) to unfasten the seals on a sealed book. In this lesson (# 4) we will see Jesus unfasten the seals on the sealed book and begin to reveal its hidden contents—the beginning of the end or the rest of the story and how it took place. There are three points left in the book to make: the opening of the seals—with the bulk of the book under the opening of the seventh seal (Lesson # 5 and on); the sounding of the trumpets; and the bowls or vials of wrath. So, let’s begin with Jesus opening the seals:
Seal #1 (vs. 1-2) — a rider on a white horse going forth to conquer;
Seal #2 (vs 3-4) — a rider on a red horse creating a conflict;
Seal #3 (vs 5-6) — a rider on a black horse measuring economic conditions;
Seal #4 (vs 7-8) — a rider on a pale horse bringing with him death. These four horsemen represent a battle to take place and the consequences of that battle. Let me say it this way, if we think that the truth of God and the plan of salvation came down to us without a battle, we need to think again! If we think the gospel was introduced into the world and Satan is going to sit idly by, think again! The battle is on; thus the purpose of the Book of Revelation is to inform us of this great battle and it’s outcome — the victory will and always will be in Christ!
Seal #5 (vs. 9-11) — martyred Christians, killed just because they were faithful and true Christians — overcomers, pleading with God to take vengeance on the unrighteousness taking place on earth — when will you send your Son in final judgment? Folks, that’s a fair question that deserves a fair and honest answer. The truth is; God has a plan in mind and the plan was and is not yet fulfilled. The order of the plan would have to be carried out totally and when the time comes then the enemies of Christians will be properly taken care of and Christians will receive their crown of life. The revelation of the contents of this seal is meant to be one of comfort to the overcomer living in this world of sin.
Seal #6 (vs. 12-17) — “The wrath of the Lamb” as is stated in verse 17. The revelation of this seal pictures a fearful statement indeed. While it is not necessarily talking about the end of time, it is talking about God sending His Son, with the gospel, and that gospel is our daily guide, and will judge all works good or bad. So then we come to the all-important question; “Who shall be able to stand?” — no one except the overcomer! With this question in on our mind we will move on in the next lesson to the opening of seal #7.
Remember, that when the seventh seal is opened (chapter 8) it ushers in the warnings sounding of the trumpets) and wrath (outpouring of the vials) of God upon the unrighteous along with the results.
