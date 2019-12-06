ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man was charged Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor following his arrest on the heels of an investigation conducted by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office and a subsequent indictment issued by a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that Perry Van Evans, 50, of Cedar Crest Drive, was arrested and later released from the Hawkins Co. Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.
The arrest stems from a report that the Sheriff’s Office received and investigated that allegedly occurred on Oct. 5, 2019, at a residence in the Mooresburg community.
“Due to the complexity of this case involving juveniles, no other information or details can be released at this time,” Sheriff Lawson said.
