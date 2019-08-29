RUSSELLVILLE — David Sherwood Russell, 70, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2019 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was a member of Morrisetts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was a member of Kyle Lodge #422 F&AM.
He was owner/operator in the trucking industry for nearly 30 years and also worked for BASF and Trent Excavating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Irene Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Brooks Russell; son, Brandon Scott Russell; brothers, Billy Ray (Blanche) Russell, Sam Melvin (Donna) Russell, Jr.; sister, Janice Russell (David) Harrell; brother Rex Allen (Rhonda) Russell, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrisetts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Tammy Gibson, 732 Thorps Chapel Road, Russellville, TN 37857.
Special thanks to the staff at CVICU at UT Medical Center; VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN and the VA Morristown Clinic.
Funeral services and Masonic Rites are planned for 7 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with Kyle Lodge #422 F&AM and Reverends J.J. Harris, Robert Mallory, and Don Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 — 7 p.m. prior to the service. On Saturday, August 31, the family will gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m., and proceed to Courtney Cemetery in Whitesburg for presentation of military honors and the graveside service.
Allen Funeral Home, of Morristown, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.