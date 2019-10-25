ROGERSVILLE — Students in Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Grades at Rogersville City School recently participated in a Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The goal was to represent a main character in a favorite book without cutting the pumpkin. Pumpkins will be on display in the library through November 1. Top winners received gift certificates for the upcoming Book Fair. "This fun project added to the excitement of October for students and was a great way to encourage reading,” said Kari Fields, Library Media Specialist.
