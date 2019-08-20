CHURCH HILL — What started as a chase that began following a deputy's observance of a suspected drug deal ended a short time later when the fleeing suspect crashed into at least three vehicles before coming to a stop in the Garden Center at Lowe's in Kingsport.
The Aug. 12, 2019 incident began after Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Clay Jones, who was patrolling on West Main Boulevard, in Church Hill, when near the intersection of that street and Gray Brothers Road he "observed a male conduct a hand-to-hand transaction with a female in a blue GMC pickup truck".
Deputy Jones said in his report that he waited until the woman, who was later identified as Brooke Ann Begley, 28, of Kingsport, left the scene in the 2002 Sonoma.
Begley headed west on West Main Blvd., and then turned east onto US 11W, he said, noting that he observed the truck to "weave within the number one lane" and "cross the inside white line".
At the intersection of 11W and Hammond Avenue, Jones activated his blue lights. When the vehicle failed to stop, he then turned on his siren. That, too, was ignored by the driver, who then "accelerated".
The vehicle continued on West Stone Drive where the driver ran a red light at US 11W and Lewis Lane.
At that point, Jones clocked the vehicle's speed at 93 mph.
Jones had been in contact with Central Dispatch and requested backup from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
At the intersection of US 11W and Deneen Lane, the vehicle turned onto Deneen Lane, "but failed to maintain control and ran off the roadway right", Jones' report states. "The vehicle overcorrected and re-entered the roadway where it struck a black Honda SUV in the driver side middle."
At that point, Jones, noted, the fleeing vehicle had "heavy damage in the front and that it was unable to continue for a long distance".
The truck then turned right into the parking lot of Lowe's where the driver struck a parked Honda car in the passenger side, continued on for a short distance and struck yet another vehicle, a parked Ford SUV.
"At that time, the truck continued at a very low speed until it struck the front flower section of the Lowe's Garden Center," Jones' report continued.
The driver jumped from the vehicle and ran inside, with Jones in pursuit on foot.
Jones said he drew his Glock 21 and ordered her to stop running.
"I then chased the female into the store where she continued to actively flee," the report states.
Jones drew and discharged his CEW (Phazzer) and the woman "went to the ground", he stated.
"After a brief struggle" the woman was placed under arrest.
During an ensuing search of the vehicle, authorities found seven hypodermic needles, a mirror with a white powdery substance, a set of digital scales, a spoon with a white powder residue and burn marks, and a methamphetamine pipe, the report continues.
"Ms. Begley stated she had eaten a large amount of heroin pills while fleeing," Jones said in the report. "Ms. Begley then started showing sign of an overdose and stated she had eaten dog food."
Sullivan County EMS was contacted and transported Begley to the emergency room of Ballad Health's Holston Valley Medical Center.
A background check through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer revealed that Begley's license to drive had been revoked for failure to satisfy fines and costs associated with an offense date of Nov. 8, 2012, and a conviction date of Feb. 3, 2014, in Washington County.
She was also unable to show proof of insurance for the truck.
Begley was ultimately charged with:
• Driving on roadways laned for traffic;
• Evading arrest by vehicle;
• Evading arrest by foot;
• Resisting arrest;
• Speeding (93 mph in 50 mph zone);
• Traffic control device (red light);
• Driving on revoked license;
• Driving under the influence;
• Financial responsibility;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and,
• Tampering with evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.