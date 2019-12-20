SNEEDVILLE — The North Greene Huskies used a stingy defense to shut down the Hancock County Indians Tuesday night, Dec. 10, winning 61-28.
The Huskies held the Indians scoreless until the 1:38 mark of the first quarter until Hunter Hatfield hit a three-pointer.
The Indians trailed 38-11 at halftime.
Hatfield was the top scorer for the Indians with 12 points. Joe Ferguson added 4 points.
Boys JV score — Hancock County 46, North Greene 43.
