SNEEDVILLE — At the Jan. 13, meeting of the Hancock Co. Commission, Sheriff Brad Brewer and Deputy Eric Scott gave a report on the success of the department’s 2020 Safe Streets Campaign.
Both officers thanked those in the community who made donations of cash, equipment, or other support totaling $1,001.84 that will be used to educate the public about the dangers of operating vehicles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and to purchase safety equipment for use while officers are conducting checkpoints.
“Our goal is to deter and prevent accidents from occuring, while focusing on locating and identifying violators of our state’s DUI laws,” Scott said. “The contributions provided by these businesses and citizens help us to keep our personnel safe during their enforcement efforts as they work towards preventing significant traffic accidents from occuring in our community.”
Equipment that the donations will fund include:
• An equipment trailer;
• Traffic cones;
• Traffic control signs;
• Generators;
• Lighting equipment; and,
• DUI reference materials.
“We are truly grateful for the support of the following 2020 Safe Streets Campaign partners,” Scott said:
• Discount Auto — Roger Shockley;
• Farm Bureau Insurance — Brad Seal;
• Greene’s Tractor Co., LLC — Mel Welch;
• Hancock Co. Farmer’s Co-Op — Joseph McDaniel;
• Hancock Co. Mayor Thomas Harrison;
• Harrison Farm and Home Supply — Phil Harrison;
• Keiferbuilt Manufacturing — David Greene, Sr.
• Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) — Kelley Hennsy Price;
• Protect 1*, LLC — Patricia Scott;
• Summers Taylor Concrete — Dale Hughes; and,
• Value RX — Ron Trent.
During the meeting, the Commission approved adding the donated funds to Brewer’s departmental budget as “new money” to be used for the stated purpose.
