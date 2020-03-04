ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County resident, wife, mother of four, and U.S. Air Force veteran Blair Walsingham, this week announced her Democratic candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
That seat is being vacated by the retiring Congressman Phil Roe (R-Johnson City) at the end of his current term.
Walsingham will officially kick off her campaign at the Sevier Co. Democratic Party monthly meeting on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Her signature proposal is based upon the principles proven with Dolly Parton’s “My People Fund,” which provided an unconditional income for six months to victims of the Gatlinburg fires, allowing them to rebuild their homes and their lives.
Walsingham recognizes that the lack of economic security, especially in rural communities is a key driver of many of the challenges faced by America today including poverty, sub-par education, health care access, drug abuse, climate change denial, and gun violence.
“I’m choosing to kick off my campaign in Sevierville, Dolly’s hometown, to recognize that Sevier County is often a forgotten place in Tennessee politics, just like many of the struggling families in East Tennessee have been forgotten by the politicians in Washington,” she said. “I am running to represent East Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives to create an environment where all our children can live with health, dignity, and financial security.”
Blair does not believe in bureaucratic government programs to address the pressing needs in the region. Instead, she believes that putting financial resources in people’s hands via a Universal Basic Income is the best way to meet the specific needs of individual families.
