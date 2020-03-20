SNEEDVILLE — Phase V of the Sneedville sewer project will soon be underway, the Sneedville Board of Mayor and Aldermen learned at their March 10, 2020 meeting.
This phase is to make much needed upgrades to the sewer treatment plant, with a bid opening scheduled for April 12, 2020.
In other matters, it was brought up that the Sneedville Community Center is in need of some repairs and a bit of a facelift.
The community center is primarily used as a gathering place for the town’s senior citizens and needs a three-compartment sink per state guidelines to allow for meal preparations and clean-up.
Other renovations needed are new ceiling tiles, lights, and new paint.
Mayor Riley estimated the cost to be in the neighborhood of $3,000 to $4,000.
Colby Collins and Danita Dotson, with the Hancock Co. Hero Project, were present to share with the BMA the efforts being made to recognize heros in the community.
A grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission is funding the project in an effort to educate the community and honor its heroes.
Plans are in process to host a gala in the near future.
