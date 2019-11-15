ROGERSVILLE — Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) and Sheldon Livesay, Founder and Director of Of One Accord Ministry, released the following statements after the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced a grant of $50,000 to Of One Accord Ministry, which serves Hawkins and Hancock counties:
“It’s wonderful to see Of One Accord receive this funding to help families in need. This funding will help impoverished families in Hawkins and Hancock counties make critical repairs and improvements to their existing homes that they could otherwise not afford. I want to thank Of One Accord’s Founder and Director, Sheldon Livesay and his staff for the great work they do to serve our community. East Tennessee is a better place to live because of the work done by this wonderful organization,” Roe said.
“Of One Accord which has operated for 31 years in Hawkins and Hancock Counties expresses their gratitude for the partnerships of USDA and Congressman Roe's office. The real winners of this grant are homeowners. This partnership which will provide assistance for doing repair work on some of our Appalachian homes which continues to make our region a better place to live for all residents,” Livesay added.
Of One Accord Ministry was founded in 1988 by Livesay and serves households in the two counties.
