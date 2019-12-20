Historic Fudge Farm, which is located at 2602 Main Street in Surgoinsville and owned by Rodney Ferrell, participated in the annual Rogersville Heritage Association's tour of homes.
Ferrell opened his home for tours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and had tour guides strategically placed in each room to tell stories about Fudge Farm and inform visitors about the historical significance of each item in the room.
Check out http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ for more photos.
