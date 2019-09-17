ROGERSVILLE — Gary Murrell announced earlier today that he will be resigning from his position as Director of the Hawkins Co. Emergency Management Agency effective Sep. 30.
He has held this position for over 12 years.
“I’m of retirement age, and that makes life a whole lot better,” Murrell said with a laugh. It’s that time in life for a change.”
Murrell’s successor will be appointed by Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee.
“I want to thank each and every one of you for the work that you have done with EMA in Hawkins County to make our county safer for the citizens we all served,” Murrell said in a public email concerning the resignation. “I have enjoyed working with each of you through the good and bad times that we have had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.