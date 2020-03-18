Dear Readers,
Suffice it to say that none of us have probably ever had to deal with the likes of the absolute panic-level hysteria that has gripped our nation as the COVID-19 virus continues to worsen daily.
With that said, I am a man of faith and I still believe that God is in control and that PRAYER WORKS. I am hoping that all of you, who are people of faith, too, will be praying non-stop for this nightmare to be over as soon as possible.
You rarely see an editorial column on the front page of the paper but I think the situation at hand justifies the placement of this “opinion” piece on 1A of our weekend edition.
Right now, as I write this, NE Tennessee has only a handful of confirmed cases of persons infected with “the bug”, and for that we should be very, very grateful.
But the expense of trying to isolate and protect ourselves has still proven costly in many ways ... schools are closed through at least the end of March, government offices and many, many businesses are closed (or closing) to walk-in traffic, and life as we know it has literally been turned upside down.
However, I am also not one who looks at a cup as being “half empty”, nor am I one who chooses to live my life in fear of the unknown ... especially when it comes to the news that we bring to you in The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle.
We may be down, but we are a long way from being out!
This newspaper will continue to print and post online breaking news updates on local COVID-19-related stuff that you need to know about, but we also will continue to print the abundant supply of GOOD NEWS that happens on a daily basis in our region.
And we are asking for your help to do that.
If your family, your church, your business, your civic group, your fire department or other organization is involved in ANY community-service project, enjoying a day spending time with your family, working in the yard/garden, playing games, riding bikes, fishing, a smiling kid enjoying an ice cream cone, a local stocker replenishing supplies on the shelves of local stores ... whatever that may be, snap some photos, tell us a little about what’s going on in the photos, and send them to us.
Or, if you don't have photos to share, just share with us a letter on your thoughts concerning this unprecedented pandemic that has come to our land.
We will use as many as possible in print and on our website and Facebook pages in the days and weeks ahead to show the world that, hey, COVID-19 may be attempting to grab all of the headlines elsewhere, but here in NE Tennessee we are still keeping our train on the tracks and living life as normally as we possibly can.
After all, smiles are great medicine for what ails one, and right now we could all use as many of those and as much positivity as we can find.
Send your photos to either myself or Staff Writer Allison Goley at:
• tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com, or
• allison.goley@therogersvillereview.com.
If your business is open and serving customers and you want to let people know, send us a brief announcement regarding your days/hours of operation and if there are any special needs you are attempting to fulfill (such as, special shopping hours for senior citizens or those with underlying health issues, etc.) We will post those notices on our FB pages and website (under the COVID-19 tab at the top of the page) AT NO COST to you.
We have all been tossed into this mess together and we here at the newspaper want to do our part to help our local businesses survive.
I am also asking readers who can do so to please check on senior citizens, shut-ins, those who may be sick with other ailments, or the less fortunate in your communities. They may have no means of getting to a store on their own to get food, medicine, or what seems to be the most scarce and precious commodity of all right now — Lord help us!! — TOILET PAPER. Check on them, often. Many do not have family in the area and you may be their only hope.
One other thing ... PARENTS, if you are looking for activities to keep your out-of-school (and bored to tears) young’uns involved in entertaining yet educational activities, go to our website ... www.therogersvillereview.com ... and click on the KIDSCOOP tab. There’s plenty of fun-filled activities there to keep a wide range of ages occupied for hours.
So, please, stay safe, use common sense and good health practices, and by all means, send us your GOOD NEWS STORIES AND PHOTOS so that we can all stop and share a smile in the midst of this pile of negativity and seemingly nonstop doom-and-gloom that is being thrown at us minute-by-minute.
If there are other ways that this newspaper can help during this time of crisis, please do not hesitate to contact us.
None of us can know what tomorrow holds, but if we are Christians, we know without a doubt WHO it is that holds tomorrow in His hands.
We are also Americans and never, ever have we succumbed to a spirit of defeatism, so I plead with everyone to let's not allow fear and panic to dominate our lives and to try, as much as possible, to live life as normally as we possibly can under the circumstances.
And please, keep our first responders, police officers, firefighters, ambulance personnel, radio dispatchers, EMA personnel, doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other medical professionals at the top of your prayer list .. they need those prayers now more than ever.
God bless, and thank you, one and all, for being not only our customers and readers but our FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS as well!
Tommy Campbell
Editor & Publisher
