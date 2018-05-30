KNOXVILLE — The self-employed owner of a Rogersville carpet cleaning service was released from Federal custody last week following a detention hearing on May 23.
Magistrate Judge Bruce Guyton, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville, ordered Brian Leo Snow released pending his trial for a 12-count list of charges outlined in a May 15, 2018 Federal Grand Jury indictment.
The charges stem from Snow’s alleged filing of false “retaliatory liens” and committing various tax crimes, including the filing of at least three false claims with the IRS claiming more than $144 million in tax refunds.
Snow faces charges of obstruction of Internal Revenue Service laws, filing fraudulent multi-million dollar liens against government employees, and filing false claims for tax refunds, according to Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, specifically (according to court documents):
• Corrupt endeavor to impede and impair the due administration of Internal Revenue Service Laws, one count;
• False retaliatory lien against government official, eight counts; and,
• false claim, three counts.
At Snow’s arraignment following his arrest, Magistrate Judge Dennis H. Inman set a tentative trial by jury date of July 24, at 9 a.m., before Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlon, in Knoxville.
According to the indictment, which was dated and “sealed” on May 15, 2018 and later “unsealed” on Thursday, May 17 — a copy of which was obtained by the Review — Snow allegedly obstructed the IRS laws over a period of at least nine years by, among other things, filing false tax returns; filing false UCC Financing Statements against individuals seeking to collect his back taxes; and by filing a document with the Hawkins Co. Register of Deeds in an attempt to terminate tax liens filed against him by the IRS.
The indictment, Zuckerman said in a news release, further alleges that Snow has not filed timely and accurate income tax returns in almost 20 years and owes the IRS more than $150,000 in taxes.
In response to IRS collection efforts, Snow allegedly “filed false retaliatory liens worth millions of dollars against government officials including an IRS revenue officer, an Assistant United States Attorney, and a federal judge,” the news release states. In addition, the indictment charges that Snow filed three false claims with the IRS claiming more than $144 million in tax refunds to which he was not entitled.
Under federal law, if convicted, Snow faces maximum sentence of five years in prison on the obstruction charge; 10 years in prison on each of the false retaliatory lien counts, and five years in prison on each of the false claims counts, for a possible cumulative sentence of 100 years.
In addition, if convicted, he would be placed on supervised release and be responsible for monetary penalties.
Snow is being represented by court-appointed attorney Jonathan Wood, of Knoxville.
(Readers are reminded that an indictment is not a finding of guilt but rather a formal finding by members of a Grand Jury that, in their opinion, enough evidence exists to justify bringing formal charges against a person and then bringing that person to trial. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.