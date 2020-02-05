Phipps Bend’s campus of TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) has seen a lot of growth lately and is about to add even more.
Jerry Young, who is President of TCAT Morristown told the Hawkins Co. Industrial Development Board that a new truck-driving program is in the works for the Phipps Bend campus. Additionally, TCAT as a whole is expanding its dual-enrollment opportunities within Hawkins Co. high schools, with some new programs coming available as early as next fall.
New truck-driving program at Phipps Bend
Young told the board that he has been in contact with a truck-driving training company he first encountered when he worked for Crossville’s TCAT campus. The company is interested in beginning a truck-driving program at the Phipps Bend TCAT campus, and Young has plans to meet with representatives for the company to hopefully have the program available by next fall.
“Everything is set up out there,” Young told the board. “The place for them to drive, the classroom—it’s ready to go, and that’s what I told him (the training company representative). I think he’s ready to move.”
This particular company already has several contracts in Kingsport.
“The only negative I can say right now is that we have an accreditation visit in October,” Young told the board. “It’s not a negative that they are coming—we’re ready for them. But, they won’t let me start anything new six months before they get here. It’s going to slow me down, but we’re going to try to get this truck driving program through at the March (TCAT) board meeting and maybe get some students enrolled quickly so I can beat that six-month deadline.”
However, if the program is not fully set up by the six-month deadline, it will have to wait until after the accreditation process it over. Young explained that he will update the board on the program’s status at future IDB meetings.
GIVE grant will improve Hawkins CTE programs
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee actually visited TCAT Morristown in early January to award a $1 million GIVE (Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education) Grant. This is the first time a Tennessee Governor has ever visited that particular campus.
Much of this money will actually trickle into Hawkins County in the form of dual-enrollment programs with local high schools.
“That’s going to put equipment into Hawkins County high schools—precision measurement training, hydraulics/pneumatics,” Young told the board. “This grant is going to benefit everybody in this entire region—especially where you all have great industry here and have the industrial park.”
He went on to add that he hopes the new equipment will be installed in Hawkins Co. high schools this summer and will be ready for use for the 2020/2021 school year.
Growth at Phipps Bend TCAT
Young noted that the Phipps Bend campus of TCAT has seen an increase in enrollment in recent months, especially in welding, industrial electricity and industrial maintenance programs. Their enrollment now hovers around 100 students (counting dual-enrollment students).
He went on to add that he even had to hire an additional instructor just to focus on dual-enrollment classes.
Additionally, the county received some funding from East Tennessee Workforce Development Board for industry training classes. These will take place at the Phipps Bend campus and will be paid for entirely by the East Tennessee Workforce Development Board.
“Right now, it looks like we’re going to have a hydraulics and a pneumatics class (two separate classes),” Young told the board. “Quite a few have signed up for OSHA training. I think there were five or six industries out there that wanted to participate in that. We also have forklift training. Overall, about 60 people will receive training… This money runs out this year, but hopefully we’ll see another pick-up next year. I know the industries appreciate that.”
“Big skills gap from high school to the work force”
“I had one of our bigger industries contact me wanting to talk about the skills gaps that he is seeing in the industrial sector of the company,” said Rebecca Baker, who is the IDB Coordinator. “There’s a big skills gap from high school to the work force. A lot of it is just lack of machinery skills, your basic math skills, reading comprehension and computer program skills like Excel, Word and that sort of thing.”
The number one factor this industry sees lacking, however, is soft skills. According to Indeed.com, which is a widely-known job search platform, soft skills involve time management, work ethic, creative thinking and conflict resolution.
She noted that she will soon be surveying local industries on their top five skill gap areas.
“I really think they’ll all be the same,” Baker added.
Baker also recently attended a conference called “Soft Skills Boot Camp” and plans to collaborate with TCAT, local high schools and local industries to determine ways to improve these deficits.
“Teach them how to be a good worker”
Young explained that TCAT tries to enforce time management skills through their schedule and attendance policies. For example, students can only be late eight times per trimester before they are suspended from the program.
“As far as the workforce and getting into the high schools, we are working with the Hawkins Co. School System,” Young said. “We’re trying to roll more programs into the high schools to engage them while they’re still in high schools. We’re in about seven high schools now, and it’s been very successful.”
He went on to add that he hopes to further enforce soft skills within area high schoolers through these dual-enrollment programs.
“Hopefully, instead of just sending the high schoolers there (to a TCAT campus), we can move in and work within the high schools and start developing some of what I call ‘work ethics,’” he said. “Show up on time, work while you’re there, stay off the cell phone, be able to pass a drug test—those are the types of things we try to embed in our training. Not just teach them how to be an electrician—teach them how to be a good worker.”
