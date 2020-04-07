ROGERSVILLE — A naked man who entered a residence on Rogers Road on Saturday and said that he needed items and that “everyone was going to die” was later found at another house and arrested on aggravated burglary (three counts), vandalism over $1,000, and indecent exposure.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux said in a report that about 8:19 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, he was dispatched to a residence on Rogers Road in reference to an unclothed man who was causing a disturbance.
The complainant told DesOrmeaux that the man had forced his way into the residence, stated that he needed items and that “everyone was going to die”.
The man was ordered to leave but continued to stay on the property, the report stated.
DesOrmeaux said the man, who was later found on a porch at another residence on the street, was identified as Tomothy Joey Anderson, 37, of Winegar Hollow Road, Rogersville, and told authorities that he was “trying to gather items to survive”.
The investigation found that Anderson allegedly caused damage to two dressers, a door frame and drywall at the first residence. He also allegedly burglarized two other residences.
A date for Anderson’s initial appearance in Sessions Court had not been set as of the time the report was filed.
